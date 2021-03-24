The U.S. government has devolved into a perpetual babysitting and adoptive parent service at our southern border, housing and feeding 15,000 children at a time before they are released into our interior. From there, the U.S. taxpayer will remain responsible for them at least until they reach adulthood. Who signed up to pay this child support with their taxes? -- Thomas Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa
MINI: The US government has devolved into a perpetual babysitting service
The $1,400 "stimulus" will cost every man, woman, and child in America approximately $6,000. -- David Atkins, Sioux City
The people clamoring about how awful “cancel culture” is are the same ones who have been saying that they will never ever shop at certain stor…
Without using the word "Trump" in your answer, name one positive, uplifting, country unifying thing Biden has done since being in office. Does…
Fencing, razor wires and National Guard troops for Congress, with gaps in the wall, fewer border guards, and extra facilities (with relaxed pa…
In response to the March 20 mini, with a mindset like his, no one would be able to convince him that Donald Trump's signature is not on the $1…
The next bachelor should break up with all women on next season's first show because they were okay with being put on display for a reality sh…
I taught instrumental music in the public schools for 33 years. As a "band director" I was fortunate enough to work with jazz ensembles. I hav…
I don’t know about you, but when the calendar turns to March, I start to look for green. No, not St Patrick’s Day green, but green in the fiel…
The Republican support for Joe McCarthy faded under the competent leadership of President Eisenhower. It was never a part of the Republican ho…
We are gifting our stimulus to our grandkids' college fund. They will need a good education and good jobs to pay for this pork when they becom…