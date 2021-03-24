 Skip to main content
MINI: The US government has devolved into a perpetual babysitting service
MINI: The US government has devolved into a perpetual babysitting service

The U.S. government has devolved into a perpetual babysitting and adoptive parent service at our southern border, housing and feeding 15,000 children at a time before they are released into our interior. From there, the U.S. taxpayer will remain responsible for them at least until they reach adulthood. Who signed up to pay this child support with their taxes? -- Thomas Plendl, Kingsley, Iowa

