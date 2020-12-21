 Skip to main content
MINI: Those who called to resist now call for unity and cooperation
Four years ago Hillary Clinton, John Lewis, Joe Biden and most of the mainstream "journalists" as well as others called the newly elected president illegitimate, and to resist. Now these same people call for unity and cooperation. Do we dare entrust our future as a country to these clowns? Clinton herself said it best, "resist." Remember, our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain. -- Bill LePay, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

