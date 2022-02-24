MINI: Thoughts on search for new Sioux City schools superintendent

I sincerely hope the school board "elects" to include some rank-and-file teachers, aides and essential employees to the committee in charge of replacing Superintendent Gausman. It's time to hire a leader who supports the nuts and bolts of education more than the bricks and mortar. True accountability in administration is the knock that needs to be answered. -- Keith Pease, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.