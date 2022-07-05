 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Threats and intimidation against Supreme Court Judges should not be tolerated

A few months ago, Senate majority leader Schumer, told a pro-abortion rally in front of the Supreme Court building that "I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions (overturning Roe). Demonstrations outside several judge's homes, in violation of federal law were allowed to continue. These threats and intimidation of certain supreme judges should not be tolerated. -- Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
