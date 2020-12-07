 Skip to main content
MINI: Time to fade away
MINI: Time to fade away

In his farewell address to Congress, General of the Armies Douglas McArthur stated “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” Watching Clinton going about grupping for money and Obama being “cool,” whatever that means, on comedy shows, isn’t it time for old presidents to fade away. Ike didn’t behave like this. -- John Rush, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial
