MINI: To Roger Goodell and the NFL

To Roger Goodell and the NFL. In order to fill the stands for the upcoming Super Bowl, offer free admission as a way of saying Thank You to 1st line health care workers who have already been vaccinated in appreciation for their sacrifice. Guessing it would be easy and SAFE to fill a stadium with our heroes being recognized. -- Steve Banys, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
