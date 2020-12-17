 Skip to main content
MINI: To Roger Goodell and the NFL
MINI: To Roger Goodell and the NFL

To Roger Goodell and the NFL. In order to fill the stands for the upcoming Super Bowl, offer free admission as a way of saying Thank You to 1st line health care workers who have already been vaccinated in appreciation for their sacrifice. Guessing it would be easy and SAFE to fill a stadium with our heroes being recognized. -- Steve Banys, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

