MINI: Today's youth have so many obstacles

Today's youth have so many obstacles. Being bullied at school by a teacher is the last thing they need. My heart goes out to all kids and especially the less fortunate. How can an adult that is supposed to be educating children be in the school system, target a child and treat them poorly. We scratch our heads trying to understand why kids rebel....just be kind to them.... An educator in the system just there for a paycheck needs to leave. --Leslie Weber, Westfield, Iowa