MINI: Tragedy in Texas at odds with 'wide open' borders

The tragedy in southern Texas of the immigrants dying in the back of a semi truck is beyond heartbreaking. But I’m confused by the GOP/Fox narrative that the “border is completely wide open.” If that talking point was truly the case, why didn’t those poor souls just walk across the border and continue on seeking a better life instead of hiding in a truck? -- Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.