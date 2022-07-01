 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company

MINI: Tragedy in Texas at odds with 'wide open' borders

  • 0

The tragedy in southern Texas of the immigrants dying in the back of a semi truck is beyond heartbreaking. But I’m confused by the GOP/Fox narrative that the “border is completely wide open.” If that talking point was truly the case, why didn’t those poor souls just walk across the border and continue on seeking a better life instead of hiding in a truck? -- Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News