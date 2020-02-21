MINI: Translation

You have free articles remaining.
What Attorney General William Barr really meant when he talked about President Trump's tweets was: "It makes it harder to protect you and honor your requests when you tweet about it."
Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa
What Attorney General William Barr really meant when he talked about President Trump's tweets was: "It makes it harder to protect you and honor your requests when you tweet about it."
Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.