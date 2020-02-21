MINI: Translation
MINI: Translation

What Attorney General William Barr really meant when he talked about President Trump's tweets was: "It makes it harder to protect you and honor your requests when you tweet about it."

Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa

