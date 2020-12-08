MINI: Trump-Pence flags will stay up

In reference to the Nov. 28 mini, I don’t know what La La land Brenda Oehlerking lives in because my Trump-Pence flags and banners will stay up for a long time. You better get used to them because nobody has taken them down and probably won’t way past Jan. 20. Just be glad we don’t do peaceful protest like Biden supporters do and burn down cities. -- Kenneth Kooima, Rock Valley, Iowa