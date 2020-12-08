 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Trump-Pence flags will stay up
View Comments

MINI: Trump-Pence flags will stay up

{{featured_button_text}}

In reference to the Nov. 28 mini, I don’t know what La La land Brenda Oehlerking lives in because my Trump-Pence flags and banners will stay up for a long time. You better get used to them because nobody has taken them down and probably won’t way past Jan. 20. Just be glad we don’t do peaceful protest like Biden supporters do and burn down cities. -- Kenneth Kooima, Rock Valley, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: I feel SO badly ...
Letters

MINI: I feel SO badly ...

I feel SO badly that all of our congressional members had to selflessly miss Thanksgiving in their home states and forgo seeing loved ones by …

MINI: Time to fade away
Letters

MINI: Time to fade away

In his farewell address to Congress, General of the Armies Douglas McArthur stated “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.” Watching Cli…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News