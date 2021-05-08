 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Use the FCC's Speed Test app to stick it to crappy internet providers
0 comments

MINI: Use the FCC's Speed Test app to stick it to crappy internet providers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Use the FCC's Speed Test app to stick it to crappy Internet providers. The FCC uses this information to document deficiencies and plan future improvements. When you sign up for an Internet plan, you're promised certain upload and download speeds by the provider. Those promises can't always be kept, which is why many of us turn to online speed tests when we want to know what we're actually getting for our money. --Joel Leenaars, Danbury, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Neighbors
Letters

MINI: Neighbors

Our neighbor of 35 years sold their house to a young couple with 2 young children. My neighbor looked back on the day that they first came to …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News