MINI: Use the FCC's Speed Test app to stick it to crappy internet providers

Use the FCC's Speed Test app to stick it to crappy Internet providers. The FCC uses this information to document deficiencies and plan future improvements. When you sign up for an Internet plan, you're promised certain upload and download speeds by the provider. Those promises can't always be kept, which is why many of us turn to online speed tests when we want to know what we're actually getting for our money. --Joel Leenaars, Danbury, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.