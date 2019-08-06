The POTUS continues to spout the incendiary and hate-provoking rhetoric which he so favors, while he and his defenders deny any complicity in the consequences which it inspires. His vacuous tweets of condolence fall flat.
Don Kingery, Sioux City
The POTUS continues to spout the incendiary and hate-provoking rhetoric which he so favors, while he and his defenders deny any complicity in the consequences which it inspires. His vacuous tweets of condolence fall flat.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Don Kingery, Sioux City
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.