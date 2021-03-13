MINI: Voting reform has to make sense

I remember thinking it was ok when I read that I think it was Georgia had removed people to inactive status if they had not voted in something like five elections. Made sense. But Iowa to make it inactive if one misses just ONE time voting does not make sense to me at all. Voting reform to make sure it has the integrity it should is good government but to do everything possible to limit people's access to vote is un-American. -- Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa