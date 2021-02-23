 Skip to main content
MINI: Waiting for the Journal's 'Fact Check' AP articles on Joe Biden
I am waiting for all the Journal's "Fact Check" AP articles on Joe Biden. Oh, hell has not frozen over yet. -- Thomas Widner, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

