 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: We cannot go through four more years of this
View Comments

MINI: We cannot go through four more years of this

{{featured_button_text}}

After all the pathetic things this president has done to our country, now he suggested people in North Carolina should vote twice, which is illegal. What will be next with him and his gang of troublemakers? We cannot go through four more years of this.

Linda Johnson, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'What a guy'
Letters

MINI: 'What a guy'

Our conspirator-in-chief, with his inflammatory and divisive rhetoric, claims Joe Biden and the Democrats are a threat to our democracy, while…

LETTER: Do not covet
Letters

LETTER: Do not covet

The last of the Ten Commandments tell the reader not to covet their neighbor's property. This doesn't mean we can't look at our neighbor's hou…

LETTER: We live in divided times
Letters

LETTER: We live in divided times

We live with a continental divide. On the one side are people whose basic philosophy is “I’ve got mine, and if you’re not so well off, it’s yo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News