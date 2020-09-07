MINI: We cannot go through four more years of this

After all the pathetic things this president has done to our country, now he suggested people in North Carolina should vote twice, which is illegal. What will be next with him and his gang of troublemakers? We cannot go through four more years of this.
Linda Johnson, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
