MINI: 'We just had the most successful election with the highest turnout ever'
In just a couple of months, Biden has made Trump look like the best president we've had in decades. -- Jeff Gross, Marcus, Iowa
Congress just passed a $1.9 trillion "COVID" bill. Our representative, Randy Feenstra, sadly reports that less than 10% of that money actually…
I spent nearly 50 years of my life as a Sioux City resident. After that I moved to Texas for work and, honestly, to relieve my wife and I from…
I’m sick of this term, “Neanderthal Thinking.” The defamation of Neanderthals is of concern to all of us who have German ancestry as the Neand…
A big shout out to Cameron McAdoo of Sioux City, who recently won the 250cc main event at Daytona, one of the biggest motocross events of the …
I remember thinking it was ok when I read that I think it was Georgia had removed people to inactive status if they had not voted in something…
The bomb scare at the Ankeny polling site was probably a dry run to see if it is possible to close a polling place with a threat. Sounds crazy…
Congratulations and thank you to Ho-Chunk Capital for continuing to invest in the future of our Sioux City. Not only is its recent purchase of…
HSB 254, a bill currently moving through the Iowa Legislature, scares me! It would allow anyone to buy a handgun without any kind of backgroun…
In recent years, I’ve been impressed by some of the efforts made by local lawmakers to protect animals in Iowa. In particular, I appreciated t…