MINI: 'We need a new leader, please'

Real democracy must be heard: strongly, without violence or hatred, but in love of God and country. Mr. Trump governs by fear, intimidation, misleading half-truths, firing, threats, and blaming others for everything. Disagreeable news - a hoax; his enemies - calls them demeaning names; COVID-19 will just go away, but we have 190,000 dead. We need a new leader, please.
Paul Roisen, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
