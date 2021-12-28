MINI: Welcome Afghan refugees to Siouxland

The Christmas story reminds us that Jesus came to show us how to love the way God loves. One of the ways to love as God loves is to welcome the Afghan refugees coming to Siouxland, and all refugees who are seeking safety from political tyranny, poverty or famine. It is our Christian vocation. This season may we be held together in God's strong arms of love. -- The Rev. Patricia Johnson, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.