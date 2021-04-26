 Skip to main content
MINI: Welcome NAIA volleyball teams competing for national title in Sioux City
This week, 24 women's volleyball teams from around the country will compete in the NAIA national tournament at the Tyson Events Center. If you happen to encounter members of a team and/or their fans, take a moment to welcome them to Sioux City and wish them luck. -- Journal editorial board 

Mini Editorial logo
