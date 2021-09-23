MINI: Welcome to fall.
Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
COVID-19 is trying to change our country and take our civil liberties. Mask and vaccination mandates are not Democracy! Our body, our choice, …
What is different from last year to this year? Everyone last year was told that masks were mandatory in schools, places of business and federa…
THE MINI: Good news! There’s no longer a toilet paper shortage. At least that’s what we can conclude after several homecoming celebrations in …
Rep. Randy Feenstra’s Aug. 17 newsletter urged the federal government to give a handout to pork producers and the same newsletter complains ab…
THE MINI: Rixner equals common sense for the planned new Woodbury County jail. Thanks to Jim for his Regulars column in the Sept. 12 edition o…
Cattlemen and women, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.
THE MINI: Remember when we were kids and played Army and left all our stuff for the other side to take? Of course not! No one was that stupid.…
In response to the mini editorial on Sunday, the writer says his voting rights are restricted. Are you a legal American citizen with a legal i…
Does the Texas law regarding abortion remind you of how Nazi Germany relied on its citizens to report on their friends and neighbors? The Texa…