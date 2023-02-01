THE MINI: The Associated Press recently reported that President Biden will end the COVID-19 emergency on May 11. Upon hearing that, I couldn’t help but be reminded of the immortal words of NYPD Lt. John McClane (aka Bruce Willis) in the movie "Die Hard," when he said, “Welcome to the party, pal.” - Gene Nitzschke, Sioux City
MINI: 'Welcome to the party, pal'
THE MINI: They are not school vouchers, they are education "stamps." Parents receive "supplemental assistance" to purchase education for their…
We’re told that if public schools were better, there wouldn’t have been a need for this “voucher” law. I have worked in both public and privat…
THE MINI: I read with great interest the front page article about the State limiting the lengths of trains in Iowa. If Rep. Siegrist is gettin…
Congrats to Rep. Randy Feenstra and Sen. Chuck Grassley for supporting the bipartisan Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act, signed into law by Pr…
THE MINI: After seeing the horrendous video of the Tyre Nicols beating and subsequent aftermath of that event, one should be reminded that oft…
I have yet to meet anybody that opposes abortion on NON religious grounds. What happened to our founding father's principle of separation of C…
I believe this country has achieved greatness through of the rise of the middle class largely because of public education of the general popul…
THE MINI: Thank you to the nine citizens who put their hat in the ring for the County Board of Supervisor vacancy. May the best woman win! --…
The Siouxland Youth Athletics relinquished its lease of the six softball and youth-sized baseball fields at Riverside Park in the fall of 2022…
THE MINI: So not only did the school district waste $1.3 million on space that is now going to be closed but it sounds the the kids got a crap…