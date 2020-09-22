 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: 'Well done'
View Comments

MINI: 'Well done'

{{featured_button_text}}

It's such a pleasure to drive three open lanes at 65 mph on the local stretch of Interstate 29. Well done.

Frank Gruber, Sioux City

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Is global warming global?
Letters

MINI: Is global warming global?

Just wondering. Is the United States the only victim of global warming or are there raging fires and damaging storms around the world, too? Ha…

MINI: 'Saddened'
Letters

MINI: 'Saddened'

I am saddened by Friday's Mini Editorial. Apparently the writer did not read the news reported in July that abortions in Iowa were up 25 perce…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News