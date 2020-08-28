MINI: 'What a laugh'

"Celebrity couple sentenced to prison" read the headline in the Aug. 22 Journal about Lori Loughlin getting two months and her husband Mossimo Giannulli getting five months. What a laugh. If a normal, every-day working couple did this crime, they would serve years.
Ronald Faraci, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
