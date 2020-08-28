 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: 'What a laugh'
View Comments

MINI: 'What a laugh'

{{featured_button_text}}

"Celebrity couple sentenced to prison" read the headline in the Aug. 22 Journal about Lori Loughlin getting two months and her husband Mossimo Giannulli getting five months. What a laugh. If a normal, every-day working couple did this crime, they would serve years.

Ronald Faraci, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: A question
Letters

MINI: A question

This is a question I never get an answer to. How does a person who does not get a vaccine harm someone who does get a vaccine?

MINI: 'Why complain ...?'
Letters

MINI: 'Why complain ...?'

My question is: Why complain about the slow Postal Service after you put the onus on them to handle the vote-by-mail challenges? You could hav…

MINI: 'But will he also ...?'
Letters

MINI: 'But will he also ...?'

I'm so glad to hear Joe Biden confirm he will follow "the science" regarding COVID-19. But will he also follow "the science" that gender is no…

MINI: 'Only fair'
Letters

MINI: 'Only fair'

Well, if Democrats want mass mail-in voting, then I think it is time to purge each state's voter registration database. They need to verify ev…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News