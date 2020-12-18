MINI: What a legacy the president leaves

Make America Great Again! "COVID-19 will just disappear." Pardons friends and criminals. "Wall" left unbuilt. Claims election was stolen, despite 40 failed lawsuits, including being turned away by heavily Republican Supreme Court. Refuses to congratulate the new president. What an example to our young people. What a legacy our current president will leave for the history books. -- Paul Roisen, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
