THE MINI: Ask yourself: What did I do Monday to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.? - Journal Editorial Board
MINI: What did you do to commemorate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.?
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE MINI: So not only did the school district waste $1.3 million on space that is now going to be closed but it sounds the the kids got a crap…
THE MINI: To be clear, did anyone interpret Certified Supervisor Woodbury County Chair Matthew Ung's proposed New Rules as a way to restrict t…
I disagree with the plan for the conversion of Sixth Street to a three-lane road. It's a major artery through downtown and constricting it wou…
THE MINI: Consider these the "chipper" days of winter. Get out there while it's warm and chip that ice off your driveway. - Journal Editorial Board
Congratulations to reporter Nick Hytrek on the three-day, well-crafted piece of journalism explaining the "suicide by cop" story, concerning t…
When I was a child I grew up on 16th and Court streets. In those days kids ruled the neighborhoods, nobody tried to hurt or bother us... and h…
THE MINI: With all the pay and benefits ex congressman Steve King has received and continues to receive on the Public Dole, is he really squab…
THE MINI: Falls can kill when going down stairs. Do it backwards. If you fall forward, only about 2' or 3' handrails is a big help. -- Don Kes…
‘Tis the season to be jolly, but not for everyone. When I asked a friend of mine how his Christmas was, he answered, “Someone decided to light…