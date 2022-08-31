 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: What does the Baker Group do that Woodbury County can't do on its own?

  • 0

First dollar to any Woodbury Co. taxpayer who can explain what The Baker Group does that the county can't do on their own. It seems like every time their rep gets up in front of the Board of Supervisors, he asks for more money.  What's the deal? -- William F. Burrows, Sioux City

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Trump support equals no good

MINI: Trump support equals no good

Convictions, conspiracy, kidnapping, insurrection, sedition, election fraud, classified documents... and the hits just keep on coming. Trump s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News