As a retired educator, I remember students who refused to read assignments and didn't listen in class, yet expected to get a passing grade. What grade should the POTUS get?
Larry L. Petersen, George, Iowa
As a retired educator, I remember students who refused to read assignments and didn't listen in class, yet expected to get a passing grade. What grade should the POTUS get?
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Larry L. Petersen, George, Iowa
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.