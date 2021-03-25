 Skip to main content
MINI: What has happened to the once great Iowa Republican party?
MINI: What has happened to the once great Iowa Republican party?

People of the United States are still deeply hurting from the pandemic. We have experienced two mass shootings in the last 10 days. Nebraska Unicameral is taking positive steps on sexual abuse education. The Republican-led Iowa Legislature, however, has chosen instead to focus on limiting voting rights and EXPANDING gun ownership rights. What has happened to this once great party? -- Paul Roisen, Sioux City

