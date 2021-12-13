 Skip to main content
MINI: What's next, a Doggie Diner?

First it was the bored Woodbury County Board of Supervisors allowing some Ghostbusters to go through the old county jail to look for evil spirits. Now, the City Council is digging deep to fill-up some of the vacant office space downtown by allowing a Cat's Cafe to open. Talk about a Cat's Cradle. What's next, a Doggie Diner? -- William F. Burrows, Sioux City

Mini Editorial logo
