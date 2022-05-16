 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: What's wrong with this picture?

It's interesting that Wednesday's (5/11/22) headline "Gas prices hit record high in Sioux City" comes as Forbes Magazine reports that the fossil fuel industry has reported historic increases in profits, citing these figures (in billions) for 4th qtr.'21 / 1st qtr.'22: Chevron $5.0 /$6.3, BP $4.1/$6.2, Shell $6.4/$9.1, and even Exon profits for 1st qtr '22 at $5.5 after taking a $3.4 loss due to pulling out of Russia. What's wrong with this picture? --Joan Christiansen, North Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
