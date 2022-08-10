MINI: What's wrong with this picture?

I was just at my local pharmacy and saw a sign saying if I gave a fake note to get three different cold medications I could be fined up to $250,000. Due to the current administration's open border policies the Mexican drug cartels have been allowed to bring in China made fentanyl easily resulting in over 100,000 American deaths last year. What's wrong with this picture? --Roger L. Wilson, Moville, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.