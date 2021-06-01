MINI: When a person has other opinions or facts

When a person has other opinions or facts about: COVID-19 treatments/origins/vaccines, man-made global warming, 2020 election results, transgender, BLM, Defund the Police, etc...., you will be censored by Major Media, Social Media, and Hollywood. Imagine if the Catholic Church had the same power to exercise censorship, over other religions, what our religious freedoms would look like? -- Thomas Widner
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.