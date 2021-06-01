 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: When a person has other opinions or facts
0 comments

MINI: When a person has other opinions or facts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When a person has other opinions or facts about: COVID-19 treatments/origins/vaccines, man-made global warming, 2020 election results, transgender, BLM, Defund the Police, etc...., you will be censored by Major Media, Social Media, and Hollywood. Imagine if the Catholic Church had the same power to exercise censorship, over other religions, what our religious freedoms would look like? -- Thomas Widner

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News