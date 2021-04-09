 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: When do we get to see the influenza numbers?
0 comments

MINI: When do we get to see the influenza numbers?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When do we get to see the number of influenza cases for this past winter and the number of deaths it has caused? -- Kent Carnell, Ponca, Neb.

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News