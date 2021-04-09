MINI: When do we get to see the influenza numbers?
So President Biden thinks requiring an ID to vote is an "atrocity." I wonder how this hinders the vote of African-Americans and Latinos? Don't…
As our local leaders consider how to spend $43 million (Sioux City) and $20 million (Woodbury County) from the stimulus bill, I hope they reme…
It was the great Will Rogers who said, in part, "I never met a man (person) I didn't like." I wonder if he would still hold onto that thought …
If, as Republicans claim, I need to carry a gun to protect myself, then why am I paying the police? -- Dave Brienzo, Sioux City
Welcome to Sioux City, Shane Lantz! We love our sports and look forward to your reporting as Sioux City Journal’s new assistant sports editor!…
Edward Everett Hale was chaplain of the U.S. Senate for a number of years. One day a visitor asked him, "When you look out over the Senate cha…
I am not a fan of Gov. Cuomo; however, I find it interesting that there are women coming out of the woodwork accusing the governor of sexual h…
The infrastructure plan sounds good but reminds me of the saying, "If it is too good to be true, it probably isn't." Property taxes, gas, groc…
After a mass shooting, people wonder if it is due to mental illness or racism or revenge or "having a bad day." Any of those factors combined …
I was fortunate to receive my first shot last week and have to admit I was surprised at the peace of mind it brought. Waiting for the second o…