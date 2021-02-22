MINI: When is next Cuomo brothers comedy act?
My husband is a retired Air Force MSgt, having served 22 12 years, and, I, as his wife, loved the military life. Purging the military for whit…
So Joni Ernst thinks Iowans do not deserve an increase in their minimum wage. How about this Joni? You agree to live on the minimum wage of $7…
Got my first dose of vaccine Friday at Tyson and boy, that little shot in the arm sure gave a big shot to my morale. And what a well-run, effi…
Second Amendment sanctuary? Can someone remind our county supervisors that they aren't fighting the culture wars and were elected to improve t…
The Woodberry County Health Department needs to come up with a much better way for people to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. When my wife a…
We can go across county and state lines to work jobs. However, we cannot do the same to get a coronavirus shot. When fighting a pandemic, we s…
Every new year brings with it the promise of a fresh start, a new beginning. We have begun 2021 with hope and optimism for good health and a r…
I want to express my enjoyment of Leonard Pitts's column on Saturday. He points to a Black theology that wants to achieve blessings in this li…
During the past few weeks it has become more and more obvious that George Washington, soldier, statesman, was our greatest president. First in…
In both Iowa and across the United States, we face an intriguing dilemma – there’s too much carbon in the air and too little in our soil.