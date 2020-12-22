 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Why can't the media air a positive event?
View Comments

MINI: Why can't the media air a positive event?

{{featured_button_text}}

Why can't the SCJ or any other media air a positive event during the pandemic? I know it is out there, and easy to find. -- Loren Strait, Charter Oak, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: To Mitch McConnell
Letters

MINI: To Mitch McConnell

To Mitch McConnell, do not, I repeat do not bail out any state government because of their bad behavior -- Richard Satter, Sioux City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News