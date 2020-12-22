MINI: Why can't the media air a positive event?

Related to this story
I just want to express my thoughts. There are a lot of people in Sioux City who don’t believe that COVID is what it is. I have tried to educat…
Make America Great Again! "COVID-19 will just disappear." Pardons friends and criminals. "Wall" left unbuilt. Claims election was stolen, desp…
The liberal left uses the unconstitutional phrase "separation of church and state" to try to outlaw any reference to Christmas and the birth o…
Why have the Democrats given China a free pass? Over a million deaths world wide, more deaths in the United States than from combat in World W…
Four years ago Hillary Clinton, John Lewis, Joe Biden and most of the mainstream "journalists" as well as others called the newly elected pres…
According to a story in The Journal Friday, Congressman Randy Feenstra declines to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the election or that he is t…
To Mitch McConnell, do not, I repeat do not bail out any state government because of their bad behavior -- Richard Satter, Sioux City
To Roger Goodell and the NFL. In order to fill the stands for the upcoming Super Bowl, offer free admission as a way of saying Thank You to 1s…
Already concerns arise about what personal information will be gathered/shared if a person elects to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Apparentl…
Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your victory (Monday) in the Electoral College. May the Lord guide you in your efforts to mend …