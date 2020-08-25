 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: 'Why complain ...?'
View Comments

MINI: 'Why complain ...?'

{{featured_button_text}}

My question is: Why complain about the slow Postal Service after you put the onus on them to handle the vote-by-mail challenges? You could have talked to them before you passed the law and avoided all the untimely controversy.

Mike Hobart, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo

My question is: Why complain about the slow Postal Service after you put the onus on them to handle the vote-by-mail challenges? You could have talked to them before you passed the law and avoided all the untimely controversy.

Mike Hobart, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: A question
Letters

MINI: A question

This is a question I never get an answer to. How does a person who does not get a vaccine harm someone who does get a vaccine?

MINI: 'Only fair'
Letters

MINI: 'Only fair'

Well, if Democrats want mass mail-in voting, then I think it is time to purge each state's voter registration database. They need to verify ev…

MINI: 'Politidemic'
Letters

MINI: 'Politidemic'

Politidemic: Where a disease is exploited to attain political outcomes which alter society in ways that could never be achieved via the inform…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News