MINI: 'Why complain ...?'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My question is: Why complain about the slow Postal Service after you put the onus on them to handle the vote-by-mail challenges? You could have talked to them before you passed the law and avoided all the untimely controversy.

Mike Hobart, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

My question is: Why complain about the slow Postal Service after you put the onus on them to handle the vote-by-mail challenges? You could have talked to them before you passed the law and avoided all the untimely controversy. Mike Hobart, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0