MINI: 'Why complain ...?'

My question is: Why complain about the slow Postal Service after you put the onus on them to handle the vote-by-mail challenges? You could have talked to them before you passed the law and avoided all the untimely controversy.
Mike Hobart, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
My question is: Why complain about the slow Postal Service after you put the onus on them to handle the vote-by-mail challenges? You could have talked to them before you passed the law and avoided all the untimely controversy.
Mike Hobart, Sioux City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!