MINI: Why is America's virus death number so high?
View Comments

MINI: Why is America's virus death number so high?

The USA has the greatest number of coronavirus deaths of any country in the world. Why is America so susceptible to pandemics? Is it the lack of a national health system? A lack of health insurance? A lack of leadership? We need to answer that question before the next pandemic comes. Pointing fingers will not help. Follow the science.

Frank Gruber, Sioux City

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Face masks mask smiles
Letters

MINI: Face masks mask smiles

The wearing of face masks is probably a good thing, although there are folks who say they might do more harm than good. Two things that are no…

MINI: A refund?
Letters

MINI: A refund?

Since the schools have been closed since March, many county and city offices are shut down. and the the pools are not opening, shouldn't we be…

MINI: Mask masks mumbling
Letters

MINI: Mask masks mumbling

In reference to Tuesday's Mini about wearing of face masks, it probably is a good thing that people can’t understand my mumbling under my mask…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News