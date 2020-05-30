MINI: Why is America's virus death number so high?

The USA has the greatest number of coronavirus deaths of any country in the world. Why is America so susceptible to pandemics? Is it the lack of a national health system? A lack of health insurance? A lack of leadership? We need to answer that question before the next pandemic comes. Pointing fingers will not help. Follow the science.
Frank Gruber, Sioux City
