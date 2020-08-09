MINI: Why is more testing needed?

The Democrats and liberal media keep whining more COVID-19 testing is needed. Why? If you test negative, does that prevent you from getting it? If you test positive, does that cure you? There is no data to suggest either. Wearing face masks, social distancing, washing your hands and avoiding large gatherings helps prevent getting the virus - and there is data to support that.
Duane Behrens, Sioux City
