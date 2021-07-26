 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Why won't the Biden administration allow Cubans to come?
0 Comments

MINI: Why won't the Biden administration allow Cubans to come?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of people enter the U.S. through our southern border and stay. But the Biden administration will not allow anyone from Cuba to enter and will send them back, where they face being beaten and killed during the current uprising against the communist regime. Is this because Cuban Americans are voting Republican and our government fears Cuban immigrants will do likewise? -- Donald C. Schenk, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News