MINI: Why won't the Biden administration allow Cubans to come?

Thousands of people enter the U.S. through our southern border and stay. But the Biden administration will not allow anyone from Cuba to enter and will send them back, where they face being beaten and killed during the current uprising against the communist regime. Is this because Cuban Americans are voting Republican and our government fears Cuban immigrants will do likewise? -- Donald C. Schenk, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.