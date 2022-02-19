 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Wild weather ride in Siouxland

Siouxlanders have been on a roller coaster of a weather ride. After climbing into the 50s Friday, the high temps will barely crack 40 on Saturday. But we'll bask in unseasonable high temps of 60s on Sunday. The next day, cold weather returns to the region, with highs in the single digits and a chance of snow on Tuesday. -- Journal editorial board

If you don’t like a mini-editorial, send us one you do. If it’s within our guidelines, we’ll print it. --JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD

