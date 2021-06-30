MINI: You have to just love how all the new terms come up
Let me get this straight. Gov. Reynolds turned down a humanitarian request for housing immigrant children in Iowa. Then she announces she is g…
Madison Square Garden held their first full capacity concert last Sunday. No masks or social distancing required, just proof of full vaccinati…
THE MINI: Leonard Pitts was correct again when he assessed in his opinion piece, "Allow Teachers to Teach the Truth About Race,” what will ha…
The past few years have been difficult for the agriculture industry, but we are now finally seeing new hope on the horizon as farmers are expe…
Here’s hoping for more rain soon as the area suffers from drought conditions. Several days of good soaking rains would make a big difference f…
In order for our community members and our economy to thrive, getting more people vaccinated is the key. Are the Woodbury County movers and sh…
THE MINI: Thank you to all the volunteers who have stepped forward to help with Saturday in the Park for two days rather than just one this …
When I read Rhonda Capron's letter to the editor entitled, "City leaders committed to riverfront development" in the June 13 edition of the Jo…
I am so Happy that they are finally getting stop lights at Sunnybrook and Sergeant Rd. Perfect ! I have the best spot to put that old flashing…
At a recent press conference, President Biden told reporters that he gave Russian President Putin a list of our 16 “critical infrastructures t…