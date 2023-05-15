THE MINI: You know you are old when it is easier to do things the hard way! - Norma Golden-Miller, Dakota Dunes, S.D.
Letter: "Hello vets. I know this is a conservative state but did you realize that all of our representatives in Congress voted with Speaker Mc…
Letter: "People like me were supporters of Steve King even as he was being condemned by his own party. Apparently we now support Donald Trump …
Letter: "Am I the only person that has became disgusted with the use of the "F" word by the entertainment world in films and stand up comedy i…
What are the first things that come to mind when you think of Bacon Creek Park? I think of the lake and the trees. Unfortunately, beavers have…
Letter: "I want the freedom to choose Larry Wentz, Cat Taylor and Alex Northcut. This right wing control of sources of local news is Machiavel…