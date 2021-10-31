THE MINI: What a beautiful morning! Getting ready to go to my State mandated $7.25 an hour job. Driving my car 95 mph because of an old age exemption, no seat belt on due to a religious exemption, will do lunch shirtless and shoeless due to an allergy exemption, plan to stop after work at my favorite “watering hole”. Plan to suggest an executive order if you don’t publish this. Thanks Governor Reynolds! --Steve Warnstadt Sr., Sioux City