 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI:

  • 0

THE MINI:   What a beautiful morning! Getting ready to go to my State mandated $7.25 an hour job. Driving my car 95 mph because of an old age exemption, no seat belt on due to a religious exemption, will do lunch shirtless and shoeless due to an allergy exemption, plan to stop after work at my favorite “watering hole”.  Plan to suggest an executive order if you don’t publish this. Thanks Governor Reynolds! --Steve Warnstadt Sr., Sioux City

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Just a quick observation

MINI: Just a quick observation

Just a quick observation: paying more at the pump, higher energy bills, record food prices at grocery stores, record Americans on government a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News