MNII: Good luck to the University of South Dakota women's volleyball team

THE MINI: Good luck to the University of South Dakota women's volleyball team as they compete in the NCAA tournament this week. - Journal Editorial Board
The midterm election is over and the Republicans soundly defeated the Democrats in Iowa.
The Democrats and liberal media continue to call the Jan. 6 situation at the U.S. Capitol an insurrection. After many arrests, how many people…
Woodbury County, it's time to show up. Our planning and zoning board is offering the opportunity to make your opinion count.
I am writing in support of Steve Hansen's campaign for the Iowa House. Steve is working to put high quality, affordable health care within rea…
THE MINI: The color-changing lightbulbs under the skywalk on Fourth Street added a bright, festive touch to Sioux City's annual Downtown Holid…
THE MINI: Good luck to Morningside University and Northwestern College as they host NAIA playoff football games Saturday. - Journal Editorial Board
I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend.
"This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it." --Mark Solheim
THE MINI: Just a friendly reminder, if you haven't already, the season of giving is upon us. Consider a donation to the Goodfellow Charities. …
$7.6 billion was spent on political ads just during this 2022 political cycle. I personally think that is a huge waste of money. I did not put…