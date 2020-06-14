Police Misconduct
Police Misconduct

When a private citizen misuses violence, the government comes down hard. When the police misuse violence, the government looks the other way. This is exactly backwards. Police officers are vetted and trained in the proper use of force. They need to be held to a higher standard of accountability, not a lower one. They should be reprimanded for mistakes, fired for multiple mistakes, and prosecuted for crimes. Police routinely stand behind their fellow officers. That’s often ok, but the police are sworn to protect the community, and covering up crimes of fellow officers violates that oath.

Unchecked violence is especially pernicious when fueled by racism, and abuse of police power has been used against people of color vastly more than against white people. It shouldn’t be necessary to point out that black lives matter, but it IS necessary since many police act as if they don’t. James Eliason, Storm Lake, Iowa

