Police Misconduct

When a private citizen misuses violence, the government comes down hard. When the police misuse violence, the government looks the other way. This is exactly backwards. Police officers are vetted and trained in the proper use of force. They need to be held to a higher standard of accountability, not a lower one. They should be reprimanded for mistakes, fired for multiple mistakes, and prosecuted for crimes. Police routinely stand behind their fellow officers. That’s often ok, but the police are sworn to protect the community, and covering up crimes of fellow officers violates that oath.