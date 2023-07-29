LETTER: Dear Sioux City Residents

Attention Sioux City voters. Are you tired of voting for the "lessor of two evils?" Please take a look at some of the alternative candidates running for the office of President of the United States. The more votes these alternative candidates receive, the more the major parties will need to make changes to their platforms.
I personally am supporting Nikki Haley. Take a look at her website. A lot of good position papers that a wider collection of voters could support. -- Richard Wanderscheid, Sioux City