Remember the Heroes

There's a push to have a national holiday for the end of slavery. How fitting it is because the only good thing to come out of the Civil War was ending slavery. Freedom was a gift by 360,000 mostly poor Yankee boys who never got their due recognition. Theirs was only a GAR (Grand Army of Republic) marker on their grave.

I pray that the ones taking a knee do so while thanking God for the ones who gave their lives to correct a wrong and not only granting freedom, but adopting them under the protection of the stars and stripes.

Charles Hughes, Westfield, Iowa

