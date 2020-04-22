SCJ LETTERS 042320

‘We are drowning in debt’ as a nation
I am not of the radical left. I am a conservative liberal, as are most liberals. We vote for people who work to balance budgets and pay down debt when times are prosperous. We vote against those who pass budget-busting tax cuts for the rich and capital gains tax cuts for corporations that already have multi-trillion-dollar cash reserves. They are the radicals.
Now, in this hour of extreme crisis, our country must still service (pay interest on) the $25 trillion national debt that these radical right policies have contributed to. The left has a history of paying for their programs such as Social Security and Medicare with easily understood payroll deductions. Giveaways to the rich and wealthy corporations use voodoo economics, the trickle down theory and the aptly named Laffer curve to explain how they will pay for welfare to the rich. Of course they put in a few dollars for us struggling from week to week, but the lion’s share always goes to those that don’t need it. The most recent examples are the 2001 Bush tax cut which turned a $200 billion surplus into a deficit. We were just $6 trillion in arrears at the time and we could have paid it down even further. Not satisfied, President George W. Bush and the Republicans pursued the radical policy of starting a war and giving a tax cut in 2003. Why?
Today we are drowning in debt and soon we will not have the tax receipts to pay for it.
John Shuck, Sioux City
Iowa amendment for rights of victimsNational Crime Victims’ Rights week is happening all across the country during the week of April 19 – 25. This is a week where we can take stock in how our criminal justice system treats victims of crime.
The current law in Iowa is not enough. Each and every day, victims are falling through the cracks and being revictimized by a system that is set up to fail them. There must be more enforcement and protections for survivors of crime. The answer is an amendment to our state Constitution outlining victims’ rights.
A victims’ rights amendment will not take away the rights of anyone, it simply elevates and makes equal the rights of victims of a crime. It provides victims with basic and enforceable rights like the right to be heard at trial or informed of all case proceedings and their offender’s status.
It’s time for Iowa crime victims’ rights to be enshrined in our state Constitution. Victims deserve to have constitutional protections, just as those who are accused and convicted.
Angela Stabile, Sioux City
Chad Sheehan for Woodbury County sheriffLet’s set the record straight. The writer of an April 7 Letter to the Editor supporting a candidate for sheriff either doesn’t know the other candidate or was provided misleading information. I’m a retired Sioux City police sergeant. I spent 35 years protecting and serving the citizens of Sioux City. I supervised many young officers. For five of those 35 years I supervised a young officer by the name of Chad Sheehan. I don’t possess enough superlatives to compliment Chad Sheehan on the job he did while working for me. Chad was a very good police officer and I would have expected nothing less.
He went on to serve 23 years in law enforcement, serving not only as a patrol officer, but as a field training officer, hostage negotiator, school resource officer, crime prevention officer, K-9 officer, community policing unit officer, and and took it upon himself to be a bilingual officer. Chad continues to represent the Sioux City Police Department as a member of the honor guard. He also continues to give back to Sioux City and Woodbury County by volunteering as a member of the Woodbury County Critical Incident Stress Management Team. Chad is a current board member for the Boys & Girls Home and previously volunteered as a wish grantor for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
This is hardly the record of someone with no experience as the April 7 Letter writer would have you believe. Chad was a great police officer and will be an outstanding Woodbury County sheriff. Jim McCrystal Sr., Sioux City
