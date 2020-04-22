SCJ LETTERS 042320

‘We are drowning in debt’ as a nation

I am not of the radical left. I am a conservative liberal, as are most liberals. We vote for people who work to balance budgets and pay down debt when times are prosperous. We vote against those who pass budget-busting tax cuts for the rich and capital gains tax cuts for corporations that already have multi-trillion-dollar cash reserves. They are the radicals.

Now, in this hour of extreme crisis, our country must still service (pay interest on) the $25 trillion national debt that these radical right policies have contributed to. The left has a history of paying for their programs such as Social Security and Medicare with easily understood payroll deductions. Giveaways to the rich and wealthy corporations use voodoo economics, the trickle down theory and the aptly named Laffer curve to explain how they will pay for welfare to the rich. Of course they put in a few dollars for us struggling from week to week, but the lion’s share always goes to those that don’t need it. The most recent examples are the 2001 Bush tax cut which turned a $200 billion surplus into a deficit. We were just $6 trillion in arrears at the time and we could have paid it down even further. Not satisfied, President George W. Bush and the Republicans pursued the radical policy of starting a war and giving a tax cut in 2003. Why?