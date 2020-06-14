Toppling statues doesn't erase history

I hear about erasing history by taking down confederate flags and statues etc.. and wonder to myself if after the war with Germany if they still honor Hitler. So I went searching for that answer....I found: First, modern-day Germany does not have statues of Hitler, or monuments honoring the valor of Nazi soldiers. In fact, it's illegal to display Nazi imagery in Germany. Maybe the statues here would be better placed in a museum to keep the Civil War history where it belongs? Just wondering. Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa