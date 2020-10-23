Training officer backs Kevin McCormick

Vote Kevin McCormick
I am urging you to vote for Kevin McCormick for county supervisor. I was one of Kevin’s field training officers and later his immediate supervisor. I can attest to the fact that I have never met a more dedicated and professional law enforcement officer. Kevin saw the good in everyone and worked hard to better the lives of those in the community he swore to protect and serve. Kevin worked tirelessly to care for Siouxland’s youngest citizens from volunteering with various agencies such as the First Tee, searching for missing and trafficked juveniles, investigating crimes, and being a mentor for incarcerated juveniles. Kevin’s drive, and unbelievable work effort resulted him in being named officer of the year in 2014 and this year he was honored with the prestigious Enrique Camarena Award by the Federal Government for his dedication to fighting youth drug abuse.
Kevin does not need to give speeches on what he plans to do to make the county better once elected, because he has a proven record of already doing so. Don’t vote for a candidate with empty promises or who plans to fix things once elected. Vote for someone who has been making things better his entire life. I hope you join me in voting for my former co-worker and the nicest human being you will ever meet, Kevin McCormick for Woodbury County Supervisor. You would be foolish not to. Thank you for your time.
Brad Bollinger, Sioux City
Democrat voting for Jeremy Taylor
I’m a lifelong Democrat who is supporting a Republican for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors — Jeremy Taylor.
Jeremy is someone who I’ve known since I was a math teacher at West High and he was our Student Council President. Jeremy had an incredible passion for service to make West better then and I believe this same drive is why he serves now.
I have been impressed by Jeremy seeing a problem and finding a solution. This is wide-ranging: he started the committee to study all county buildings. In just a couple of years, he helped close a wasteful old county home, helped the county have all LED lighting (first in the state), oversaw the moves for the Clerks of Courts and Treasurer’s offices, and led an outstanding courthouse centennial.
But best of all is how Jeremy sees service to people. He’s met with families served by regional mental health services to truly listen. Jeremy listened to a situation in Rockwell City and came up with a plan to meet the needs of law enforcement when seeing their family would lose health insurance coverage when falling in the line of duty.
I’ve seen Jeremy Taylor work across the aisle. The county board shouldn’t be about partisan politics and the kind of attacks we’ve all grown tired of. It should be about growing our community for good jobs, quality of life, and common-sense good government. I hope you will join me in supporting Jeremy Taylor.
Janet Young, Sioux City
Vote for Bob Henderson
Two of the reasons I am voting for Bob Henderson for Iowa House.
First, Bob will continue the fiscally responsible agenda of the last four years. With Republican lead our state Emergency Fund is at $734 million and will help our state rebound well in the wake of COVID-19 and get us back to the robust economy we enjoyed before COVID. Our economy is one of the many reasons Iowa ranks #8 as the best state in which to live.
Bob has our people and our society as his first priority. As a former educator, he knows how important it is to get our education system back on track with local control. With less control over curricular, delivery, focus and purpose our United States is not leading the world in educating our young as it did before the 70’s. And remember when Iowa graduates were among the sought after for good paying jobs? Bob believes education should strive to develop good citizens first with an understanding that school is a place to learn for the betterment of our country as a whole.
Bob has the insight, energy and willingness to act on his ideas which is why I am asking you to follow me and vote for Bob Henderson for the Iowa House.
Cheryl Prather, Sioux City
Teacher supports Scholten
As a busy teacher, why have I spent my evenings calling people asking for J.D.’s support and driving around town delivering Scholten signs? I do this because J.D. Scholten has worked tirelessly to earn your vote.
What I admire most about J.D. Scholten is he puts his district’s needs before his political party. He is willing to reject his own party if it means what is doing best for his district.
As a teacher, I have seen my school’s budget decrease significantly over the past several years. Teachers should not have to pay for school supplies out of their own salary-and yes, I have witnessed this too many times. J.D. speaks of continuing to fund public education and he would provide earlier student loan forgiveness and full debt cancellation after 10 years of service.
I have seen first hand the anguish mental illness brings to families. Iowa ranks among the worst states in the nation for mental health treatment-47th in psychiatrists and 51st in the ratio of state psychiatric beds to residents. J.D. proposes expanding federal funding for community health centers in underserved rural communities and expanding access to public addiction recovery services.
Julie Hoss, Sioux City
